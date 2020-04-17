Singer Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass has described Ugandan politicians as ‘greedy’ and ‘selfish’ following a statement indicating how Shs10 Billion was allocated to MPs to facilitate them in sensitizing the public about the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the speaker of Parliament, each Member of Parliament was allocated Shs20m to help them in sensitizing residents of their respective constituents about the deadly disease.

In a video shared on his socials, before A Pass went bare knuckles aginst the politicians, he applauded Bobi Wine for being smart and intelligent for returning the money to the treasury.

A Pass said that he was not surprised when he read that the Kyadondo East MP was going to return the money to its a proper purpose because he knew would do it in the first place.

The unhappy A Pass thereafter called upon his fellow youths and voters to wake up and stop this business of keeping quiet all the time yet those in power are using the taxpayers’ money for their selfish interests.

He further gave examples of how the current government is doing substandard road construction reasoning that they want to leave the country in tatters.

The Nkwagala singer went ahead to sting the current leaders as people who are in their old and last days, only making stupid and not well thought decisions all the time.

He also stressed how they don’t deserve to be voted back in power and questioned why people are thanking them yet many are on the streets begging for what to eat.

I am really tired of Ugandan politicians for being greedy and selfish 🇺🇬 “I am just a voice, if you listen carefully, you will hear yourself.” A PASS Posted by A PASS on Thursday, April 16, 2020

