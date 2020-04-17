Azawi shows off her acting skills in ‘Repeat It’ visuals

Swangz Avenue songstress Zawedde Priscilla, popularly known as Azawi, just keeps getting better with each project released. She shows off her acting skills in the new visuals of her song titled ‘Repeat It’.

With an Angelic voice that has already won over several music lovers who have categorized themselves as Quinaminos to identify as her die-hard fans, Azawi returns to take the shine with the visuals of her new song.

Repeat It comes off Azawi’s EP titled “LO FIT”. The songstress narrates how she was swept off her feet by her lover straight from the first day they met and how she wants a repeat of the whole moment.

Directed by Marvin Musoke, the video does not lack in color and the creativity coupled up with African print outfits just gives us so much to look at as we listen to Azawi sing.

There is so much about Azawi that can grab a music lover’s attention and from two videos already released, we can also add that she is such a good Actress. Watch the video here and let us know what you think:

