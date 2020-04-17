Barbi Jay worried of his nudes leaking as his phone goes missing

Barbie Jay, who last made headlines in 2018 when he was nabbed pants down having coitus in his Toyota Mark 11 besides the road in Rubaga, fears that his nude photos might be leaked very soon.

Whenever the name Barbi Jay, born Julius Buyinza, comes to the headlines, it is always about a something scandalous. The Sumbusa singer has for the past two days been having sleepless nights after his mobile phone went missing.

Barbi Jay vented his fears and frustration through a post on his socials as he pleaded to whoever could be in possession of the phone not to share his silly personal photos on social media.

I lost my phone yesterday. Kyoka mulimu my silly personal pics. Please whoever has it, please don’t leak/post my nudes at this time. Barbie Jay

While scrolling through the comment section, some of his followers tipped him to leak the photos by himself before anybody else shames him in public.

