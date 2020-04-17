Coco Finger avails his vehicles to be used for emergency for 21 days

CEO Mafia Generation Music Coco Finger, born Moses Okori, has offered all his vehicles to be used free of charge for emergency cases in this second phase of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The 2009 Emikono Wagulu hit singer availed his rides to his residence area through his social media platforms as he showed concern on how people can be able to access basic services.

Coco Finger is one of the very few Ugandan artists who have actively decided to share the little they have to the public in this Corona virus pandemic.

I am offering my cars to be used during this period of quarantine for any emergency-related incidences in these 21 days at no charge. I am concerned about how our people in my community are accessing basic services like hospitals other emergencies related to that. Now at no cost, for these 21 days, am offering my cars. Coco Finger

Am offering my cars to be used during this period of quarantine for any emergency related incidences in these 21 days at… Posted by COCO finger on Thursday, April 16, 2020

Since Coco Finger has led as an example, let’s hope fellow musicians will borrow a leaf from him and also spare a little of what they have to the public.

Read Also: Coco Finger opens up on when he almost fractured his genitals