Quarantine Fashion | Canary Mugume oozes suave without notice

Suave, deferential, and talented, yet without much hype is how best you would describe Canary Mugume – the NBS Television news anchor that has got the best of his fashion sense on display during this quarantine period.

Canary Mugume is a once a upon-a-time Runway Model, Fashion Writer at Fashion Republique, and TV personality-cum-Journalist and political reporter on one of Uganda’s biggest media houses (Next Media/NBS TV).

Mugume seems not to forget his love for style for he still portrays the best of himself through fashion. Usually noticed by a few and ignored by most, Mugume seems to be the center of attention ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit us.

People now appreciate his work even more and also have time to notice his smartness; from that fitting blue suit to his efforts of grooming to always look pleasant to those who tune in to watch him do his job on NBS TV.







We label him the ‘well-dressed man’ because he looks to be a low-key Fashionista which seems to rob so much of his shine as William Somerset Maugham often talks about those whose clothes are never noticed.

“The well-dressed man is he whose clothes you never notice.” – William Somerset Maugham

Canary Mugume, however, has flipped the switch since we got into quarantine. During this 21-day extension and more days to come, we are to learn much from him and he could easily become someone’s style icon.

All eyes on him!

(Story Compiled with help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment lover)

Read Also: NBS TV reporter Canary Mugume denies fathering twins