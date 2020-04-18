2021 presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine wrote to the Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dr. Rukahana Rugunda requesting that Uganda accepts to receive stuck Africans out of China.

Bobi Wine wrote to the Prime Minister just a few days after he partnered with businessman Neil Nelson, co-founder of media firm Atlanta BlackStar to help airlift affected Africans and African-Americans to a country in Africa that is willing to receive and quarantine them.

The Fire Base Crew boss teamed up with Neil Nelson following reports of African foreign nationals in the Southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, being evicted from their homes.

Images and videos of Africans sleeping on the streets caused outrage online with the highlight being widespread racism and xenophobia that black people face in China since COVID-19 struck the city.

In his letter dated 15th April 2020 to the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, Kyagulanyi copied the foreign affairs minister and internal affairs minister and asked them to accept these people in the country.

Earlier today, I wrote to the Prime Minister requesting that Uganda accepts to receive Ugandan and other African brothers and sisters who are stuck in parts of China and undergoing severe challenges. We are also reaching out to some other governments with a similar request. Although the officers manning these public offices declined to acknowledge receipt of the letter, I am hoping the Prime Minister responds positively so that we move to evacuate our people. Bobi Wine

Wrote to PM @RuhakanaR requesting that Uganda allows to receive Ugandans, citizens of fraternal African states & African-Americans stuck in parts of China. Our expectation is they would be quarantined on arrival as required. Awaiting response #savingourownsouls #AtlantaBlackStar pic.twitter.com/vNNLR4TPvG — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) April 17, 2020

