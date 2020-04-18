I want a boxing bout with Gravity after the lockdown – Big Eye

Big Music Entertainment CEO Ibrahim Mayanja, better known by the stage name Big Eye, is warming up to thump fellow singer Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju after the lockdown is lifted.

The sula Indicator singer opened up about his inner feelings to have a fight with Gravity through his social media when he requested any willing boxing promoter to organize their bout.

According to Big Eye, the bout should be staged at Freedom City Hall so that several of their fans can witness who of the two emerges from the fight as the winner.

Wabula mpulira njagala kulwana. Era mbade njagala Quarantine oluggwa bantegekereyo fight ne ki Gravity Omutujju ku Freedom City nkikube. Big Eye

At the moment, Gravity is yet to respond to Big Eye’s request but he when he replies we will keep you updated with more information regarding the fight and the tax that Gravity will charge.

Wabula mpulira njagala kulwana. Era mbade njagala Quarantine oluggwa bantegekereyo fight ne ki Gravity Omutujju ku Freedom City nkikube. Posted by Big Eye StarBoss on Friday, April 17, 2020

Read Also: Big Eye backs Hon. Kato Lubwama’s remarks on bedding cheap and silly women