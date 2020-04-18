Sammy Bwoy pleads to meet girlfriend in ‘Njagala Kulaba’ | VIDEO ALERT

Uprising singer Sammy Bwoy has shared the visuals to his dope track dubbed Njagala Kulaba. Watch the video here.

‘Njagala Kulaba‘ is local a word that is loosely translates to ‘I want to meet or see you’. Listening to the song, Sammy Bwoy is heard begging to be given enough loving from his girlfriend.

He goes on to reveal how he is down on his knees yearning and feeling thirsty to have a blissful moment with his lover.

The audio was produced by producer Artin pro whereas the 4k video picture quality was shot and directed by Zyga Phix. Enjoy the video below.

