Amelia Kyambadde draws appreciation from Ugandans after raising crucial issues during Museveni’s COVID-19 address

Member of Parliament and Minister of Minister for Trade and Industry Amelia Anne Kyambadde has drawn appreciation from Ugandans after she raised ‘crucial issues’ during H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s address to the nation amid the Coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.
Amelia who attended the briefing – in the position of a COVID-19 task force member – raised two major issues that had Ugandans laud her for fronting the causal problems of a lower-class citizen.
The Makerere University Business School graduate advised Museveni to consider having Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) certify all donations of food, following a public outcry of low quality food stuffs being donated to the populace.
She also highlighted the plight of personnel whose motorcycles (Boda Bodas) were confiscated for riding them beyond the time deadline of 2:00PM. Both issues raised received positive responses from H.E Museveni who ordered certification as well as granting “amnesty” to the riders.
Ugandans took to twitter in the aftermath of the address to express their pleasure of Amelia’s understanding of issues “on ground”.
Here are some of the tweets that lauded her performance;
