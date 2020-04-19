Bruno K endorses Faridah Nakazibwe for MP amid Parliament’s 10 Billion COVID-19 fracas

From writing a mega-hit for her, Ugandan musician Bruno K now wants his new heartbeat – Faridah Nakazibwe – to walk through the Parliament doors.

K says the NTV “Mwasuze Mutya” host should represent the people’s views in the August House after she drew praise for calling out Speaker of Parliament – Rebecca Kadaga – on justifying the money availed for MPs.

Tomorrow you will come to us crying nio nio nio nio, how you were used and discarded like a ngabo condom. https://t.co/OzoHAmPWcJ — Faridah Nakazibwe (@fsnakazibwe) April 19, 2020

There has been heavy criticism after MPs quietly allocated themselves Shs 10 billion, even cutting the health budget by Shs 5 billion to come up with the figure during this COVID-19 pandemic.

When Faridah came out to ridicule Speaker Kadaga on social media platform Twitter, Bruno replied with a thunderous clap – directly endorsing her for the top job in her constituency.

“We need FARIDAH in the parliament walayi..” Bruno tweeted.

We need FARIDAH in the parliament walayi 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/X8LVE4psEV — 💥Bruno K💥 (@bruno_KUg) April 19, 2020

The ‘One for the Road’ singer’s reply continued to underscore his affection for the TV star after recently outing a song about her titled ‘Faridah’.

In the song, Bruno K claims Faridah made him believe in love again after spending his life on cat and mouse races with young impulsive girls.

Will Faridah heed to the call of joining Parliament? We shall keep you posted!

