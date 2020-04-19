Leone Island Music Empire CEO Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone reminisces life a young believer who loved to sing along to ‘Bolingo ya Nzambe’. He releases the visuals of his version of the old church hymn.

There wouldn’t be a better timing for a song that gives hope to be released than currently as everybody is sunk in prayer, hoping that the world goes back to normal soon.

Chameleone features local comedy group Bizonto in the new video

Chameleone decided to drop this brand new song in which he provides hope for those who yearn for it. He has a special attachment to the song as he describes below:

When I was a young boy, I was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church Kawempe choir and this was my favorite church song. Years later on my wedding day, my wife knowing my love for this song, she surprised me putting it on one of the songs to be sang on that special day. I felt like heavens had fallen down on Bbiina Church and that memory is unforgettable. Recently, I wanted to listen to it but searched on YouTube and couldn’t find a clean version to listen to and sing along as I praise God for the love he bestowed upon us. As He gave me this talent, I decided to sing this version that I hope we shall all enjoy. May his love and healing reach upon us all. Jose Chameleone

The song was produced by Paddyman at the Audio One studios. The visuals, shot on several locations along Salaama Road, was directed by Nico of Superstar Films.

Read Also: “Balaam should be careful next time” – Chameleone cautions