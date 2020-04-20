Former Blu*3 singer Jackie Chandiru flashes engagement ring

Former Blu*3 singer Jackie Chandiru is without a doubt having a blissful time in California, USA with her hubby Nol Van Vliet despite the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic that hit the world.

This is after the ‘Gold Digger’ singer shared a photo of her hand debuting her engagement ring to the public that her dear husband surprised her with on Sunday evening.

Jackie Chandiru, who seemed overwhelmed with love, went ahead to caption the photo with sweet words and expressed how tears of joy were rolling down her cheeks.

Beautiful…isn’t it? Lockdown isn’t only about tears but tears…but tears of joy… Jackie Chandiru Eyaa

Since celebrating such achievements with friends and extended family was ruled out, a number of her followers bombarded her comment section on social media to congratulate her about the ring.

While people continue to practice social distancing and other experts’ advice on how to curb the deadly COVID-19 disease, we wish Chandiru all the best in her relationship.

