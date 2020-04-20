I’m leaving Twitter until I get some sex – A Pass threatens

Similar to how female rapper Recho Rey vowed not to hit the studio to record any more new music until she has had sex, singer Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass has followed suit.

The only difference this time around is that A Pass has not rejected to record new music. The Nkwagala singer has instead decided not to tweet or sub-tweet again until he gets some sex.

I will have to leave Twitter until I get some sex. A Pass

I will have to leave Twitter until I get some sex #UntilThen Bye Bye 👋🏿👋🏿 — A Pass Bagonza 🐐 (@IamApass) April 19, 2020

A Pass made the revelation on Sunday evening and when you check his account, the singer who is widely known for always joking around seems to be a bit more serious as he hasn’t tweeted again since.

Having won the battle of supremacy between him and Ykee Benda over Martha Kay’s heart, some of his followers have pleaded with the comedienne to give him some sex so that he can quickly return to the app.

You need these lines while talking to Martha kay pic.twitter.com/Ozgddn2Cru — kanakulya Xed 🇺🇬 (@peter_zigy) April 19, 2020

