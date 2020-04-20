As everyone tries to oblige to the set guidelines by government and the health experts amidst these tough COVID-19 times, Multichoice Uganda is to upgrade the content for the DStv and GOtv customers who have fully paid up their subscriptions.

From Monday 20th April, DStv and GOtv customers who are fully paid up on their subscriptions will automatically get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost!

The campaign which is an almost 40% discount in subscription pricing is aimed at reminding customers that they are not alone in these difficult times and a way of thanking them for their loyalty.

It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do and in line with our mission to make great entertainment available, even during the most trying of times, we wanted to gift our valued customers by giving them a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support. Joan Semanda Kizza | PR and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda

For The DStv Customers:

The Tweyanziza! offer will apply to all active and disconnected Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus customers. Those who renew their subscription packages will be bumped up to a higher package to enjoy a wider viewing experience.

DStv Access customers can now enjoy diverse entertainment on FOX, VUZU, and Discovery Family. DStv Family customers will also get to enjoy movies on M-Net Movies Action, BET and FOX while entertaining the kids on TNT.

Customers on the Compact package will discover a world of international and local entertainment on 1 Magic, E! Entertainment, Comedy Central and an array of movies on M-Net Movies Binge.

DStv Compact Plus customers will enjoy the best in international series and movies on M-Net and M-Net Movies Premier.

For the GOtv Customers:

The Mwebale Nnyo! offer is available to Lite, Value and Plus customers. This means that GOtv Lite viewers can keep up to date with the Hollywood life on E! Entertainment and Disney Junior for the kids.

GOtv Value customers will enjoy the wonderful array of local and international content on the GOtv Plus package including the addictive telenovelas on Telemundo and Zee World. The also get to discover the amazing animal kingdom with Nat Geo Wild.

GOtv Plus customers can enter a world of ultimate entertainment with a variety of over 90 channel options for the whole family on GOtv Max like BET, CBS Reality and Cartoon Network.

How to access these offers:

To get in on this unmissable offers, customers only need to make sure their subscription is fully paid up, sit back, relax and enjoy the entertainment.

DStv customers; visit www.dstvafrica.com. To manage your account, download the MyDStv App. To enjoy all the extra entertainment on the move, download the DStv Now App which allows you to watch from wherever you are.

GOtv customers; visit www.gotvafrica.com to find out more about this amazing deal, and other payment options. Stay entertained with GOtv, because GOtv’s got your back!

