Sauti Sol Embrace Innovation and Style in New Album Cover

On their new album cover, Kenyan Pop band Sauti Sol embrace fashion innovation and style. The album dubbed ‘Midnight Train’ will be released in June 2020.

Sauti Sol is a Kenyan Pop band comprising of Vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano and Savara Mudigi, and Guitarist Polycarp Otieno. They have been able to capture East African audience for 11 years with their amazing craft.

Sauti Sol is currently a member of the Universal Music Group, that has signed Ugandan musicians such as Vinka and Irene Ntale.

The band has a new album titled Midnight Train which is not only based on embracing the journey of life but also having to accept the bleakness that comes with it.

The Midnight Train album is expected to be released on 5th June 2020, however, the cover is the chief reason for this writing. Sauti Sol are nominees and winners of the annually Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards, and they are well acknowledged for their great sense of style in East Africa and Africa in general.

The band hasn’t proved us wrong as they embrace innovation and style in their latest cover on which they collaborated with some of the prominent personalities in the creatives industry.

From the Midnight Train album comes two songs Suzanna and Brighter Days. Both songs are electrifying and the videos demonstrate absolute simplicity with a touch of old-skool Afro-Punk fashion, very similar to the Album cover itself.

It takes a village to raise a boy, but the album cover of Midnight Train must have taken a village of talented and imaginative people to create the details in the art.

Costume Design and Styling is by Kevo Abra, Assistant Stylist is Peter Georgiades, Lighting Assistant is Stuart Purchase, Hair and Make-up done by Amy Louise and Amori Birch while Creative Photography done by Osborne Macharia.

(Story Compiled with help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment lover)

