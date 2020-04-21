Can bricks be useful to the COVID-19 National Task Force? – Clever J

Ugandan showbiz never ceases to amuse many of it’s followers during both the good times and trying moments.

Singer Clever J is known to be a bricks maker, with the urge to donate to the COVID-19 National Task Force, he is inquiring to know whether bricks can be of any use in this particular period.

The Manzi Wanani hit singer opened up on what he is willing and able to offer through his Twitter account.

Is there anyway bricks can be useful to the Task Force? Clever J

His inquiry comes in after Lunabe Entertainment boss Lil Pazo inspired fellow artists when he was recognized by President Museveni for donating at least 80kgs of food relief to the government.

