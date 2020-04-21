Lil Pazo is just looking for popularity from Museveni – Full Figure

On Sunday, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni read out Lil Pazo Lunabe’s name as one of the people who had donated to the COVID-19 Task Force but Jennifer Full Figure believes that the singer is just looking for popularity.

Carrying sacks of maize flour on his head, Lil Pazo made his way to the COVID-19 Task Force base together with his friends and donated 80kgs of posho to the great cause.

He became just the second artiste after Bobi Wine to donate to the cause and several Ugandans, including the Head of State, were pleased with his act.

Lil Pazo (middle) and his friends carrying sacks of maize flour

Lil Pazo’s nemesis Jennifer Full Figure is however not pleased at all by the singer’s act. While appearing on NBS TV, the Presidential Adviser claimed that Pazo was just looking for a mention from Museveni and that he achieved his goal.

Some people donate so that Mzee can read out their names. Many artistes want to meet the President, most of them have asked me to help them meet the President. Lil Pazo is going to spend a month without bathing but Mzee thanked everybody. Lil Pazo shouldn’t be overpraised. He did that in front of cameras so that the President can see him and call him. Jennifer Full Figure

