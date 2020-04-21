The latest news reaching our news desk reveals that celebrated NBS TV news anchor Samson Kasumba was last night arrested and detained by police at Kiira Road Police station.

The breaking news has been shared by the Ugandan Journalists Association President (UJA) Kazibwe Bashiri during his ‘One-on-One’ show with Tamale Mirundi.

The reasons as to why he was arrested are not yet clear as more information is still developing.

Let’s all join in prayer for the outspoken, jolly and lively news anchor be freed as soon as possible.

Read Also: “I’m still employed with NBS TV” – MC Kats reassures