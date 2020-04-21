Live on television, Joan Lule a.k.a Iron Lady was seen yelling and shouting at reigning Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande during a show. Ugandans now demand that the show presenter is fired over unprofessional conduct.

During a local show dubbed ‘The Cocktail’ on Top Television, show presenter Joan Lule posed a tough question to Oliver Nakakande which the latter saw as rude and disrespectful.

Joan Lule, an ardent People Power supporter and leader, asked Miss Uganda to reveal how she felt after losing during the 2019/2020 Miss World contest.

Oliver Nakakande speaks at the 2019 ASFA Fashionpreneur Summit

Oliver Nakakande, who seemed really shocked by the question, revealed that she did not lose because she won 4th runner-up at the contest. She noted that the question which had been poised was rude and offensive.

Nakakande asked Lule to apologize to her but the self-proclaimed Iron Lady was not ready to eat her vomit as she retaliated, reasoning that her statements were misinterpreted.

I hold a Diploma in Journalism and you should never ask a person, “You lost, how do you feel about that?” That’s a very rude question. Oliver Nakakande | Miss Uganda 2019/2020

The TV presenter refused to apologize on live TV and rather kept on yelling at Miss Uganda on top of her voice, trying to prove her point, very much to the displeasure of those who were watching.

According to reports, the show was cut short and even after it going off air, it is alleged that Joan Lule went ahead to shout at Nakakande before her co-hosts cooled her down.

When the video was shared on social media, it was received with a lot of anger from most people. The Ugandans On Twitter (UOT) demanded that Lule is fired from the station with immediate effect on top of apologizing to the beauty queen for unprofessional conduct.

Can that woman be fired with immediate effect. https://t.co/Xk71jhcl2D — Pages 🇺🇬 (@EddiePages) April 21, 2020

What is your say on the matter?

Read Also: Oliver Nakakande dismisses claims of a poor relationship with her dad