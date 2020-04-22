Abryanz applauds Oliver Nakakande’s poise and integrity after attack

The reigning Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande was verbally attacked by Top TV presenter Joan Lule during a live show. The beauty queen’s poise and integrity in reaction to the attack have pleased top Fashionista Ahumuza Brian a.k.a Abryanz.

On Tuesday, social media was filled with the video of Joan Lule a.k.a Iron Lady yelling at Miss Uganda 2019/2020 Oliver Nakakande during a live show dubbed ‘The Cocktail’ on Top TV.

This altercation came after the presenter posing a question which Nakakande saw as rude. The TV presenter asked about how the beauty queen felt after losing at the Miss World 2019 pageant.

Nakakande, who remained calm despite Lule’s yelling, asked the presenter to apologize for being unprofessional but Lule only kept on yelling and ordering Nakakande to move on because she wasn’t ready to apologize.

Oliver Nakakande has since received applause from different social media users including top celebrities like Comedian Patrick Salvado and CEO Abryanz Collection Store Ahumuza Brian.

Abryanz, through Twitter, applauded Nakakande’s poise, integrity, class, and grace which she portrayed amidst the attack. He thanked her for standing up to her values and ethical beliefs, terming her as a ‘true beauty queen’.

What do you make of Nakakande’s reaction and Abryanz’s applause?

