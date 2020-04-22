Abtex counting losses after his boutique was robbed clean

The second phase of the national lockdown is turning out to be depressing to events promoter Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex after his children’s boutique was swept clean by robbers who raided it over the weekend.

According to Abtex, thieves broke into his children’s boutique through the roof at around 2:20am and made off with each and everything that they managed to come across.

He explained that he set up the boutique for his children in order for them to run it and as well make ends meet on their own.

Abtex has now called upon security forces to beef up security in several areas or risk similar kind of theft going on the rampage across the country.

