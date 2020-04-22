Bebe Cool donates 900 bags of food relief to the COVID-19 Task Force

After Lil Pazo was recognized by President Museveni for donating 80kgs of food relief to the COVID-19 Task Force, we definitely knew that many artists would also jump on to the trend to donate food relief items.

Guess what? We were right because Gagamel boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool did not waste any time in doing so.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bebe Cool through his Amber Heart Foundation donated 900 bags of food relief to the COVID-19 National Task Force.

The Wire Wire singer specifically handed over 500 bags of food to the minister of health Hon. Jane Ruth Aceng to vulnerable TB patients on medication within Kampala.

He also added 200 bags of food to the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) plus 200 bags to the DJ’s fraternity of Uganda.

On behalf of Amber heart foundation, as the tuberculosis ambassador, today I have handed over 500 bags of food relief to the minister of health Hon Jane Ruth Aceng specifically for vulnerable TUBERCULOSIS patients on medication within Kampala, 200 bags to the Uganda Journalists Association UJA and 200 bags to the Djs fraternity of Uganda, a total of 900 bags. As the fight still continues, I want to thank all those who have donated and call upon all fellow Ugandans with the financial capability to support/donate to our brothers and sisters in need of food at this moment of COVID-19. Bebe Cool

On behalf of Amber heart foundation,as the tuberculosis ambassador,today i have handed over 500 bags of food relief to… Posted by Bebe Cool on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Kudos to Lil Pazo for inspiring and opening gates for fellow artists in donating to the needy during these COVID-19 trying moments and we hope more musicians are soon coming along to do the needful.

Read Also: Bebe Cool applauds Bobi Wine’s support toward the National Task Force