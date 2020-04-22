I will not apologize to Miss Uganda – Joan Lule maintains

Come what may, Top TV presenter Joan Lule Nakintu a.k.a Iron Lady has declined tendering in her apology to reigning Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande after they had an altercation live on TV.

Joan Lule, who is one of Top TV’s ‘The Cocktail’ show presenters, asserted that she won’t apologize to Miss Uganda through a sub-tweet on her Twitter account after several critics pressurized her to do so.

Defiant: Joan Lule

In defense, Joan Lule explained that it wasn’t her fault for Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande to fail to understand her question well before adding that she won’t apologize to her.

What will you gain after, If your own Miss Uganda failed to understand my question well don’t put it on me and I won’t apologize. Joan Lule

What will you gain after, if your own miss Uganda failed to understand my question well don't put it on me and I won't apologize https://t.co/eUadUxz10f — Joan Lule Nakintu (@joan_lule) April 21, 2020

She, however, went on to inflict more pain in Miss Uganda’s wound as she stated that she did not brag about being more beautiful than her but she was just too slow to understand her question.

I didn’t say that I am more beautiful than Miss Uganda and I did not try to out-compete with her however much am also beautiful. She was just too slow to understand my question. Joan Lule

I didn't say that I am more beautiful than miss Uganda and I didn't not try to out compete with her however much am also beautiful 🌚She was just too slow to understand my question#UgandansWhy? pic.twitter.com/oD2c54FeUQ — Joan Lule Nakintu (@joan_lule) April 21, 2020

While checking through Joan Lule’s media career background, we learned that she has been sacked from two different media houses; Vision Group’s Bukedde TV and BBS Telefayina, over bad behavior and misconduct.

Following the scuffle with Miss Uganda, Ugandans asked Top TV management to show her the exit door. We still wait to see what will happen next. We will, however, keep you updated on any new development concerning her.

Read Also: Ugandans ask Top TV to fire Joan Lule after altercation with Miss Uganda on live TV