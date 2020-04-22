Comedian MC Kapale claims that his life is in danger after three masked thieves broke into his house when socialite Katsha De Bank lied on live TV that he donated to him Shs3m.

The comedian explains that since Katsha made the promise, he has been receiving endless phone calls from different personalities and his creditors asking him to clear his debts.

He added that even some of his neighbors and friends have been begging him to give them money to go through the COVID-19 lockdown thinking that he received cash as it was promised to him.

Since Friday night when socialite Katsha De Bank promised to give me Shs3m while on live TV, I have been receiving endless calls from different people. Even three masked robbers raided my home on Saturday night because of the fake promise that Katsha De Bank made on live TV. My life is at risk and as well I’m living in fear that anything wrong might soon happen to me from his fake promise. MC Kapale

MC Kapale: Kasha Da Bank Don put my life at risk when he lied to the public that he had given me shs3 million. Since then, I've received phone calls from people begging for money, and on Saturday, three masked robbers broke into my house. #MorningXpress #UncutXtra #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/HJEVci5rJh — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) April 22, 2020

MC Kapale further tasked events promoter Balaam Barugahara to fulfill the promise he made of two tonnes of food relief which he is set to give out to the vulnerable people in his community.

Kapale, however, claimed that personally he is doing well and also having a good time:

VIDEO: MC Kapale is living in fear following a break-in at his home. #UncutXtra #SanyukaUpdates Posted by Sanyuka TV on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

