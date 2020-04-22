Tuff B donates 1,500kgs of maize flour to COVID-19 food relief program

Singer and NBS TV presenter Robert Ssekidde popularly known as Tuff B becomes the fourth Ugandan musician to donate to the COVID-19 food relief with 1 and a half tonnes of maize flour.

Since quarantine and the lockdown were announced by the Uganda government, several celebrities have been put on the spot for not giving back to their fans during these tough times.

A few weeks into lockdown, Tuff B himself called upon the Buganda government to showcase it’s loyalty to the people and give back. The kingdom heard his plea and donated Shs100m.

“Do as I say, but do not do as I do,” is a common saying but the ‘Ndabilwamu‘ singer has lived by example and done as he promised by donating one and a half tonnes of maize flour to the food relief program.













Accompanied by his friends, the NBS TV KURT show host donated 700 bags of maize flour; 400 bags (1,000kgs) to the Uganda Journalists Association – U.J.A and 300 bags (500kgs) to the Office of the Prime Minister (O.P.M) on Wednesday afternoon.

In a live video recorded on his official Facebook page, while delivering his donation to OPM and Kazibwe Bashir Mbazira (President U.J.A), Tuff B revealed that it is high time that fellow celebrities and journalists acted exemplary in giving back to those in need.

Tuff B also appreciated the Minister in charge of the COVID-19 donations Mary Busingye Karooro Okurut for a job well done. The minister as well applauded the singer’s act.

Thank you for doing a very good job. I appreciate. So far, so good and we hope by next month we shall resume work. Robert Ssekidde a.k.a Tuff B

Tuff B now joins Bobi Wine, Lil Pazzo, and Bebe Cool as the mainstream musicians who have donated to the good cause. We applaud the gesture!

Read Also: Tuff B thumps chest as Buganda Kingdom agrees to provide COVID-19 relief