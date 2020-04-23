Kyadondo East Legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has walked the talk after he effected the return of UGX 20M given to him by Parliament for COVID-19 sensitisation.

Bobi Went on to condemn the August House for allocating itself the huge sum of money (Shs10 billion) saying the taxpayers’ money was wrongly appropriated to themselves.

This morning, I effected the transfer of 20,000,000/= (Uganda Shillings Twenty Million) back to the consolidated fund. Once again, let me reiterate that I returned this money because I believed then as I do now that it was wrongly appropriated. Members of Parliament should never sit and decide to apportion themselves taxpayers’ money in this manner. Moreover in such a time when ordinary citizens are going through so much suffering. Moreover, the Museveni regime banned Members of Parliament and other leaders from donating food relief to their constituents. This is why Hon. Zaake is under illegal detention! It then beats logic to say that this money was distributed so that MPs help their people. Bobi Wine

This morning, I effected the transfer of 20,000,000/= (Uganda Shillings Twenty Million) back to the consolidated fund…. Posted by Bobi Wine on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Just a few moments after Bobi Wine wired back the money to Parliament, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, through her Facebook page, issued out guidelines on how the COVID-19 money legislators took will be used in the fight against COVID-19.

A meeting between President Museveni, my self and the Prime Minister, yesterday, discussed the role of MPs in the fight against Covid-19. Pursuant to that, the Parliamentary Commission has, today, charted out the following guidelines: (1). MPs shall be incorporated in their respective District Task forces. Special interest group MPs shall be incorporated in the National Task Force. (2). An MP will spend the 20m//- only on interventions meant to support the national response; in respective districts. (3). MPs will agree with respective District Taskforces on what best to spend; e.g food or medication. (4). Accountability will be copied to and received by respective Chief Administrative Officers; and original receipts to the Parliament’s Accounting Officer. (5). MPs shall adhere to Govt guidelines. Bobi Wine

A meeting between President Museveni, my self and the Prime Minister, yesterday, discussed the role of MPs in the fight… Posted by Rt Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Bobi Wine’s act came just a day after he was named by CNN as one of its COVID-19 heroes and newsmakers in Africa as the continent battles with the coronavirus pandemic.

Read Also: Bobi Wine to return UGX 20m allocated to MPs for COVID-19 sensitization