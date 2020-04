There is a 7PM curfew due to COVID-19 but that will not stop Club Pilsener who will be streaming Uganda’s first-of-a-kind digital concert with top musicians lined up.

The concert dubbed #ClubBeatzAtHome will kick off at 8PM on Saturday, 25th April 2020.

Stars scheduled to perform include A Pass, Ykee Benda, Irene Ntale and Mr. Silverback.

Comedian, Martha Kay is set to be host of the digital concert that will be streamed on the Club Facebook page and Youtube.