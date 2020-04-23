DStv to Commission Ugandan Family TV Drama with Pearl Magic

DStv through Pearl Magic TV is seeking to commission an authentic Ugandan Family Drama (60x30min) targeting Ugandan middle class families. It should be original, authentic, simple, light-hearted, unique, relevant, and sensitive to Ugandan cultural and societal norms.

Pearl Magic is a General Entertainment Channel on DSTV Channel 161. It targets lower middle-class to middle-class Ugandans aged between 18-45 years.

The channel is committed to visual storytelling which communicates an authentic and relatable Ugandan experience. Its programming is community and family oriented.

Pearl Magic is now seeking to commission an authentic Ugandan 60x30min TV Drama targeting Ugandan middle class families. Pearl Magic audience would be intrigued by either of the two below:

Emotionally sweeping and engaging family drama capturing the typical family struggles as sparked by economic pressures, finances, children, extended family and infidelity and or family secrets.

A high octane fast paced relationship drama built on a web of lies, money, insecurity, infidelity and societal pressures, where both parties push each other to breaking point.

Pearl Magic emphasizes that original concepts should be reflective of our audience’s daily lives and experiences while taking an exciting new angle with well plotted storylines and rounded characters.

Concepts should be over-arching and not stand-alone episodes with a definitive ending. The tone should be edgy, gripping and entertaining. The story-lines and pace must have nail-biting tension that will keep the audience glued to the TV screen.

Below are the requirements for the proposal:

A Pilot episode. Full Budget (with all Production Line items included). Show-reel of previous content produced (include dates and broadcasting station) List of previous productions you have participated in and your role in those productions. Names of 3 previous clients as referees.

If interested, below is the Submission Process:

All pilots and pitch documents must be uploaded here.

No submissions emailed or dropped at the Pearl Magic offices will be accepted.

Technical and editorial standards required by Pearl Magic will be set out in the production agreement.

Pearl Magic will have the final editorial and creative control over all aspects of Commissioned Programming.

N.B: Failure to submit any of the above documents will lead to disqualification

The Evaluation and Selection Process will be done as follow:

Receipt of proposals will be acknowledged by email notification. Proposals will then be evaluated by a panel of Judges selected by Channel Management. Pitching sessions for shortlisted proposals. Selection and notification of winning proposal. Contracting.

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS is 20th May 2020

