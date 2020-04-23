Eddy Kenzo asks for forgiveness as Ramadan begins

As the holy month of Ramadan starts, Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo has asked for forgiveness from everyone he has ever wronged knowingly and unknowingly.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

Just after releasing a brand new song titled ‘Mulungi’ in which he praises God for the good things He has done in his life, Eddy Kenzo is on his knees, asking for a pardon from those he has ever wronged.

Kenzo is one artiste who is always proud to profess his religion and he tries to always support fellow Muslims during this month of fasting.

Eddy Kenzo reading the Quran at his home

Through his social media accounts, the Big Talent Entertainment singer begged for forgiveness from whoever he has ever wronged as he gos into the holy month.

I wanna be the first one to beg forgiveness before Ramadan arrives. Sorry for all that caused pain in your heart because of me. Sorry if you cried any day because of me. Sorry if you heard anything from anyone else. Sorry if I once hurt you knowingly or unknowingly. Ramadan Kareem. Eddy Kenzo

We wish all the Muslims a blessed Ramadan!

