In his new song titled ‘Mulungi (Sawale)’, Big Talent Entertainment CEO Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo praises God as he reveals the good things He has done for him.

Regarded the most successful Ugandan singer of his generation, Eddy Kenzo has all the reasons to be grateful to his creator for uplifting him from the streets to the level he has achieved thus far.

The Big Talent Ent. singer is never shy to profess his love and faith in God. It is something he always brings first during his interviews and in most of his past songs.

Kenzo has now released a brand new song dedicated to praising the Lord. ‘Mulungi’ is a Luganda word translated to mean ‘He Is Good’.In the song, Kenzo urges fellow believers to join him in praising the Lord for the good life He has given them.

The audio was produced at Banq Records and the video was directed by Saint Jude Nyanja. Watch it here first and let us know what you think:

