Malaika Tenshi Nnyanzi a Fashion Bomb During This Pandemic

In today’s episode of Quarantine Fashion, we take a look at Malaika Tenshi Nnyanzi who has keep our eyes glued to our screens and ears to the radio just to catch her beautiful face, body, voice, and particularly – her style during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malaika Nnyanzi is a radio and TV host, events emcee, and an Actress who has appeared in several films, including the famous ‘Bed of Thorns’. She has seen her audience grow overtime.

Being an award-winning fashionista and the best-dressed personality for many, her work with creative designers such as Raphael Kasule, Anita Beryl, among others, has been apparent enough to retain her crown.

She has graced many fashion shows such as the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards, the Pearl of Africa Fashion Awards, among others, and she always slays with her outstanding and sophisticated style which shows her enthusiasm for style.

Malaika Nnyanzi has been and still is a fashion-forward personality as we see her making the effort during this quarantine period to keep us updated with her sense of style and fashion. She often shares some of her tips on how to groom and keep natural hair healthy and neat.

To pick a leaf out of her sense of style, check out Malaika Nnyanzi’s social media accounts to keep up with this fashionista during these quarantine times for some style and chic inspirations:











(Story Compiled with help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment lover)

