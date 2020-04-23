Redsan gives account on how Bebe Cool betrayed him while in Uganda

Kenyan Ragga/Dancehall artiste Swabri Mohammed, popularly known as Redsan, has given his account on how Gagamel boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool betrayed him while in Uganda sometime back.

The Shoulder Back hitmaker who seemed not very happy with the Wire Wire singer explained that on one of his last visits in Uganda, Bebe Cool stabbed him in the back and ditched him when an events promoter breached his contract.

Redsan stresses that he felt betrayed, used, and dumped by a person whom he thought was his very tight friend and since then, the two have never met face-to-face again.

Bebe Cool is my brother, however, we felt a little betrayed when he didn’t come out to stand with us at the time when a Ugandan events promoter breached my contract. Redsan

'@BebeCoolUG is my brother, however we felt a little betrayed when he didn't come out to stand with us at the time when a Ugandan events promoter breached my contract' – RedSan. #NBSAfter5 Posted by NBS After 5 on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Redsan, however, noted that since he is preparing for the holy month of Ramadan, he forgave Bebe Cool about that incidence and moved on.

When he was questioned about the whereabouts of his alleged brother Fidempa who used to base his camp in Kampala in the early 2010s, Redsan was quick to set the record straight by claiming that Fidempa wasn’t his relative.

He further stressed that Fidempa was just a friend who he once nurtured in the music industry.

Fidempa is was not my relative but a friend who I nurtured in this music industry. Redsan

The 38-year-old musician who is signed to Sony Entertainment also elaborated about how his contract with the record company is flexible to him as he stated how he is able to make his own crucial decisions regarding his music career though the bosses at the company have the control over it.

I signed up to Sony Entertainment and the contract is pretty flexible for me because am able to make crucial decisions regarding my music, even though they take the steering wheel Redsan

'I signed up to Sony Entertainment and the contract is pretty flexible for me because am able to make crucial decisions regarding my music, even though they take the steering wheel' – RedSan. #NBSAfter5 Posted by NBS After 5 on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Read Also: Producer Dr. Sappy forgives Redsan after clobbering him