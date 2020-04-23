Ronald Maro drops simple but lit ‘Lockdown’ visuals

Self-styled RnB Kyabazinga Ronald Maganda alias Maro has shared the visuals to his latest jam dubbed ‘Lockdown‘. Watch them here first:

According to Maro, Lockdown is a single focusing on how to keep in touch with your lover in what became a long-distance relationship due to fear of spreading the deadly COVID-19 disease that has kept people distant from each other.

During these times, some couples have separated due to the lockdown – a move by the government to allow masses to effectively quarantine themselves and keep a reasonable social distance.

Listening to the song deeply, Maro sings about how he is fed up of only chatting through social media as he explains how he yearns to meet his lover face-to-face and get a feel of her.

The song was written by Maro himself, produced, mixed and mastered By Zuli Tums at Volume Up studios. Enjoy the visuals below:

Read Also: Maro’s refreshing 10-years of music show attracts mammoth crowds