Glasgow-based Ugandan musician Paix releases cover art for upcoming single ‘How Long’

Glasgow-based Ugandan musician Paix has released cover art for her upcoming single ‘How Long‘.

Paix in “Self Love” with Mysterex

The star shared the track’s cover art on Instagram and Twitter, explaining the bed-rock of its inspiration in a lengthy revelation.

She says, it was written in “response to some pretty intense feelings of rejection and loss,” with a visual in the pipeline.

Paix has been working on music for quite a while. She started her career at a tender age and expressed her talent at family functions, school, youth clubs, church worship team and local performances.

She has since actively collaborated with other artists, wrote and recorded songs.

In 2019, Paix wrote and performed Self Love, a single from the album Book of Kotch by Mysterex. She followed with the single ‘Only One’ which was a single from the album Argot by Cold North.

‘How Long’ will be her first solo release, produced by Gillieson.

In January I caught a mystery virus whilst on my travels. I was tested for everything but they couldn't figure it out. In February I got sick again, this time with what I was told was something like stomach flu. At the beginning of this month I got something that wiped me out (it may or may not have been the c-word). It's fair to say its been pretty wild for me in terms of health.🙄😅 Whilst all of this was happening I was trying to keep up with various commitments and projects – it was exhausting. And then – just when things were taking a positive turn – we walked right into lockdown. With the physical, mental, and emotional being so intertwined it can be a real battle to keep our heads above the water when things are out of our control. My experience of anxiety has always been quite physical, so it is sometimes hard for me to understand where things begin and end. In spite of all this and in the midst of the unrest – I've heard a quiet, reassuring voice telling me that it will pass 🙏🏿. Today I feel more energised than I have in a while so I went for a walk and picked some wild garlic for pesto. It's the little things! I give thanks to the most high for it all and I'm so grateful that even in the fog I have been able to have some magical creative moments. 💕 These past weeks I've been trying to re-define rest for myself. What does it need to look like now (given the fact that home is where we need to do everything)? I've also been trying to prioritise my wellbeing. If it drains me then it's a hard no, which basically means limiting digital/social time. None of this stuff is intuitive and each day is different. Anyhoo, this is the cover for my upcoming release 'How Long', produced by my friend @gillieson. The song was written in response to some pretty intense feelings of rejection and loss – it's about grieving and processing. There's a beautiful visual for it, which I'll share soon. I am really proud of this project. It's such a vulnerable thing to step out and share what we make but as creatives we do it anyway! 👏🏿 Peace and love to you and yours x 📸 @safetyalways0ff MUA @nima.biima

Read Also: Interview: Glasgow-based Ugandan Musician ‘Paix’ discusses growing career, inspirations and new single ‘Self Love’

