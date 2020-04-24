I’m not faded, I’m soon releasing new music – Master Parrot

Former Fire Base Crew Ragga/Dancehall singer Master Parrot has distanced himself from the circle of faded artistes as many music critics suggested.

In his defense, the Muliro singer maintained that he is just a silent artiste who is about to resurrect his music career very soon.

Master Parrot made the statements while in an interview on NBS TV Uncut show where he also applauded Bobi Wine’s elder brother Eddie Yawe for hustling hard to open up Dream Studios which nurtured a music generation.

He also rubbished Bebe Cool’s claims of starting up the Fire Base Crew camp that had artists like Tool Man, Black Boy among other singer’s.

ON AIR: #UncutXtra with Zahara Totto & Annatalia Oze. • Swangz Avenue bails out starving Ugandan deejays with 700kgs of rice.• Up and about with Master Parrot.#StaySafeUG #SanyukaUpdates Posted by Sanyuka TV on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Read Also: Master Parrot and Anatolius drop ‘Kulabirira’ | VIDEO ALERT/