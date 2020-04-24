Gossip | Relationships

It will end in tears – A Pass cautions Ykee Benda’s crush on Sheila Nduhukire

Solomon Mwesigwa
Speaking out of experience, singer Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass has predicted that Ykee Benda’s crush on NBS TV news anchor Sheila Nduhukire will end in tears.

The Nkwangala singer gave his opinion after Ykee Benda, born Wycliffe Tugume, publicly confessed his fond feelings towards the TV personality as the news anchor celebrated her birthday on Thursday.

My Friend it will end in tears and I tell this from personal experience.

A Pass

A Pass made the remarks basing on Ykee Benda’s tweet, where he expressed to the world how the gorgeous NBS TV news anchor was his everyday crush.

A Pass was heartbroken by NTV news anchor Flavia Tumusiime when she got married to Andrew Kabuura. He does not want his friend to go through a similar experience, perhaps.

