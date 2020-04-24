Joan Lule reportedly FIRED from Top TV despite apology to Miss Uganda

For yelling, and shouting at the reigning Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande while on live TV, reports reveal that Joan Lule has lost her job after TOP TV management fired her despite her public apology.

A video that made rounds at the start of this week showed Joan Lule a.k.a Iron Lady yell at Miss Uanda 2019/2020 Oliver Nakakande after the latter asked her to apologize for asking a rude question while on a TV show.

The public received the video with much criticism of the ‘The Cocktail’ show presenter and most people on social media, including top celebrities, called upon Top TV’s management to get rid of her because of unprofessional conduct.

It took a while before Joan Lule issued an apology and several audios believed to be hers were heard in following days as she stated that she was proud of what she did because it had made the show trend.

Oliver Nakakande being crowned Miss Uganda 2019/2020

Well, Top TV management thought otherwise. In a statement seen by this website, Top TV management issued a formal apology to Oliver Nakakande for the unprofessional conduct exhibited by one of its presenters.

The station’s management also revealed that it is handling the issue within the internal mechanisms in accordance to the company’s HR Policy and disciplinary code.

We wish to kindly inform you that management is handling this particular issue within our internal mechanisms and in accordance with the company Human Resource Policy and the Disciplinary Code. Top TV

Reports claim that the presenter was fired because Top TV risked revoking the its operating license by UCC following several requests by members of the public to have the presenter fired.

We’ll keep following the issue to see how it ends.

Read Also: Ugandans ask Top TV to fire Joan Lule after altercation with Miss Uganda on live TV