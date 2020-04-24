MTN TIDAL Launches Lockdown Playlists for users

What is a weekend without some great vibes, and what are great vibes without some moving music? MTN TIDAL is here to save its user from boredom during the quarantine with vast Lockdown Playlists.

On normal days, Fridays would be the day most of us would be looking forward to through the week. Right now, would be gearing up for some great weekend fun. TGIF would be allover our timelines already.

As soon as work is done, we would make those phone calls, send messages, drop pins for our “partners in crime” to locate us for a long night of partying, only to crowd our timelines with photos and videos of ‘the weekend that was’.

With how the world has dictated it, we are currently locked up in our homes in anticipation of things getting better outside. That, however, doesn’t mean that we cannot have fun from wherever we are quarantining from.

The Tidal team at MTN, together with both local and international artistes have put together the most entertaining and groovy music playlists to keep you entertained while at home.

On the Tidal app, you will find more lockdown playlists than you can consume. There is; something for everyone, a playlist for any mood – Partying, working, exercising, meditation, children’s music and of course the most amazing praise and worship music – all in one app.

Unwind the stress of working from home this Friday by grabbing your favorite drink, chill and connect your phone to your speaker and blaze it off with the latest dance party playlists off Tidal. Dance if you like, all from the comfort of your room. Life is too short.

For your workouts, let Tidal’s invigorating workout playlists get you breaking a sweat as you whip yourself into shape. You do not want to return to office after this lockdown out of shape simply because all you did was eat, sleep and eat some more.

On an an easy Sunday, make your worship from home with soothing inspirational and gospel playlists from Tidal. Just plug in and get spirit-filled as you sing along to God with prayer to heal the world and get this pandemic out of our way.

To catch up on all this fun, all you have to do is download the Tidal app from your google play store and get a free trial subscription. If you already have the app, just dial *165*66# and get a subscription of your choice.

If you are street smart, then you already know that the subscription that comes with streaming data is the best! Go have a blast. Thank God Its Friday!

