NBS TV’s Sheila Saltofte responds to pregnancy rumors

Sheila Saltofte a.k.a Salta has denies being pregnant following rumors that were sent flying across social media with most of her followers claiming that her bulging tummy indicated that she had swallowed a live seed.

Since joining NBS TV from Urban TV, Sheila Saltoft has been a revolution of how a female entertainment show host should carry herself to keep the viewers glued on TV.

From her massive energy to her vast knowledge about the local entertainment industry, Salta has claimed a big following in the shortest time possible.

The fame flowing her way has also attracted several rumors mostly to do with her private life. The latest arose after photos of her with a bulged tummy surfaced on social media.









Rumors started spreading that she must have swallowed a live seed sometime back and the results are starting to show. Many claimed that she could be pregnant for her boyfriend and hence ready to have her second child.

Having come across the rumors, Salta released a disclaimer (for lack of a better word) through her Twitter account. She revealed that she has one son and is not pregnant, and that she is proud of her body.

Am a mother of 1. I love my body. I am not pregnant and I can wear whatever I want. I enjoy eating food too. I love my imperfections. My belly has been such a concern to the public. Put your worries elsewhere. Namaste. Sheila Salta | Twitter

Am a mother of 1,I love my body,I am not pregnant and I can wear whatever I want . I enjoy eating food too . I love my imperfections ☺️ my belly has been such a concern to the public 🤣 put your worries elsewhere. Namaste 🙏 — Salta (@sheilasalta) April 19, 2020

Read Also: Former Urban TV presenter Sheila Saltofte replaces Fabiola at NBS TV