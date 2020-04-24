Winnie Nwagi Boasts Fashion and Fitness During Lockdown

Known for two totally contrasting personalities, Winnie Nwagi has somehow managed to remain relevant musically over the years. Her fashion has been the constant bit to admire about her, even during the current national lockdown.

Winnie Nakanwagi commonly known as Winnie Nwagi is a Ugandan singer signed to Swangz Avenue and the second runner-up in the second season of CocaCola Rated Next.

Best known for her singles; Musawo, Matala, Jangu, among others, she is one of the best females in the Ugandan music industry. An outstanding sense of style also makes her one of the most popular artists on social media.

Despite the a few calling it unflattering, Winnie Nwagi has never been one to doubt her style, as many find it sexy. We label her ‘fashionable’.

Regardless of all the rumors cited about her, Nwagi’s fashion and style sense does not seem to bother many people for they identify it as totally unapologetic or as someone might claim, “I don’t care“.

The curvy and sensual woman has such a fine sense of style that evokes that “Go Girl…” remark for a plus size like her. She also reminds us of Harry Winston’s quote, “People will look, Make it worth their time.”

Boredom is the new hobby during quarantine but how about you find time to keep up with Winnie Nwagi as she reflects the best of herself in terms of fashion and her love for dance and fitness?

(Story Compiled with help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment lover)

