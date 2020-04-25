Anna Talia Oze donates 700kgs of maize flour to the COVID-19 task force

2021 Youth Member of Parliament hopeful Nambooze Annet alias Anna Talia Oze, has donated 700kgs of food relief to the COVID-19 task force while in partnership with Cashchat App today morning.

Her package was received by minister Robinah Nabanja and Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut at the Prime Minister’s Office where foodstuffs are being received.

Unlike other fellow TV personalities who donated to DJs and other less privileged people, Anna Talia Oze’s package is mainly set to be distributed to gender based violence victims.

This is not the first time that the NBS TV’s UnCut show presenter has donated to the COVID-19 task force, as she was spotted at the Ministry Of Health offices last week donating a tonne of rice to force while in partnership with Super3, a show she hosts on Bukedde.

Anna Talia Oze has also joined the likes of Tuff B and Miles Rwamiti as the only entertainment TV presenters who have donated to the force in this trying time.

Together with Cashchat app yesterday ,We donated 700kgs of posho to the OPM task force through Minister Robinah… Posted by Anna Talia Oze on Friday, April 24, 2020

