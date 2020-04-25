Don’t mess with Winnie Nwagi! The Swangz Avenue singer does not entertain and has no room for nonsensical comments on her social media accounts.

The Jangu singer publicly warned her followers that she will always fire back at her haters who leave rude comments on her posts while speaking in an interview on NBS TV’s UnCut show with One Lord Kaiyz.

Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi cautioned her online fans as she explained how she won’t tolerate those who insult on her social media pages.

She reasoned that she always claps back at her trolls because they have no right to teach and decide for her what to put or how to dress even if it is about her skimpy outfits.

I won’t tolerate fans who insult me, they don’t have the right to teach me how to dress. Winnie Nwagi

The no-nonsense singer went ahead to clarify her relationship with fellow artist Chozen Blood as she asserted that they are just close friends but not lovers as many critics put it out in the media.

She added that those allegations have somehow cost her as some men even dread to approach her because of the baseless relationship rumors.

VIDEO: 'I won't tolerate fans who insult me, they don't have the right to teach me how to dress’ – Winnie Nwagi warns trollers. #NBSUncut #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Friday, April 24, 2020

