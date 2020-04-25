Irene Ntale reveals how COVID delayed her album release

COVID-19 happened, not just to your pockets but to Irene Ntale’s music plans as well. The former Swangz Avenue songstress revealed that she had plans of dropping her new music album before Coronavirus messed up everything.

For quite a while, Irene Ntale’s sweet husky voice has been missing in the equation of the local music industry with her last song Nyamba being released 8 months ago.

Nonetheless, she has been making big moves the best of which was signing for Universal Music Group in August 2019. “Great stuff, but where is the music?” That’s the question on every fan’s lips.

During her return to the screen, on the Club Beatz At Home online concert on Saturday night, Irene Ntale revealed that she had plans of releasing her album earlier this year but COVID-19 befell the world.

The songstress noted that her plans were delayed but are still on because the music is very ready for release but she cannot release it with people still locked up and suffering in their homes.

I recorded a whole album that was set to be released earlier this year then COVID-19 happened. Can you imagine? The whole of last year I was recording. I was in and out of Nigeria recording music with different producers, artistes, and then COVID happened. The good thing, the music is done and ready to go. So let’s first wait for things to become better. Iree Ntale

She was responding to Martha Kay’s question of whether she is working on some new music after a while off the big scene. Below is the video of here explaining about the matter:

