Iry Tina bounces back with a brand new upbeat single ‘Hold Me’ | Visuals

Burundian songstress Iry Tina Da Queen is back with a brand new upbeat single dubbed Hold Me. Watch the romantic colorful visuals here first.

Iry Tina comes from a Francophone country and first gave a shot at the Ugandan music industry back in 2013. However she found it hard to break through because of different barriers.

‘Hold Me’ is a love song where Tina pleads to the love of her life to touch her body while confessing how she wants to feel his hands on her body.

The song that was sung in three different languages Luganda, English, and Kirundi partly flows as “Hold me now, I want to feel you’re hands on my body, Someone is getting lucky tonight”.

The track was produced by producer Artinpro whereas the video was shot and directed by the talented Noisy Pricha. Watch the visuals below;

