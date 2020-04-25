Lydia Jazmine donates 200kgs of food relief to DJs and MCs

Singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka reached out to disc jokers (DJs) and events emcee’s (MCs) with 200kgs of food relief to help during the lockdown that was brought about by the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The You and Me hit singer delivered the food items to Galaxy FM’s crew of DJ Nimrod and Mr. Henry with the aim of each department to receive 100kgs each.

She went on to thank God for enabling both departments for making artists shine through their efforts in a post that read as;

200kg Of Rice For Our DJs And MCs (100kgs each) From Lydia Jazmine Music. We Thank God For Enabling Us Through. Lydia Jazmine

The singer joined fellow artists who include Spice Diana, Bebe Cool and Rabadaba among others who have so far donated to the DJs fraternity in this COVID-19 crisis.

Though Lydia Jazmine faced a black lash from mainstream media platforms, we at MBU we applaud the gesture and her big heart that she showed!

