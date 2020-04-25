MTN hands over 3 brand new vehicles to the COVID-19 Task Force

Mr. Wim Vanhelleputte, the CEO of MTN handed over 3 brand new Nissan hard-body pick-ups to the COVID-19 national task force.

The vehicles that were handed over to the Prime minister Dr. Rukahana Rugunda at Kololo Airstrip are meant to ease transport issues in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The three Pick-ups are not MTN’s only contributions towards the fight against the pandemic as the telecom brand previously contributed UGX 220m towards National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) and UGX 297m donated to the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS).

The contribution towards NWSC was geared to provide water to the people living in water crisis-hit areas around Kampala in a bid to promote handwashing as one of the ways to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

As the world is still battling the pandemic, MTN has promised to remain a dependable partner and committed to continue working with the government to fight the deadly coronavirus to the end.

