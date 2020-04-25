The MTN telecom brand through it’s CEO Wim Vanhelleputte has promised to stand in relationship with the Muslim community by supporting them with food items worth UGX 100M during the holy month of Ramadhan.

This year’s holy month got underway at a challenging time when the whole world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the livelihoods of many.

Since it’s MTN’s norm to always extend its support to the Muslim community, the telecom brand pledged to deliver food items and alms on a daily under the guidance of the National task force against COVID-19 to various areas that need the food relief during the fasting period.

First of all, we would like to congratulate the Muslim community upon reaching this fasting season. We have always joined them in celebrating the fasting period. This time around, it falls at a very difficult time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving us even more reason to stand with them. Fasting during the holy month is one of the five pillars of Islam, which also include prayer and charity. Alongside that, we shall also provide food and other alms to help during the fasting season. This year, our motivation to support those fasting, but in need, has been further increased because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on livelihoods. Wim Vanhelleputte

The food items/alms will include sugar, rice, posho, cooking oil, beans, bar soap for handwashing and wheat flour will be distributed to the vulnerable communities especially in the areas of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono district.

MTN will be working with Salaam TV/Foundation to reach out to the different communities during the fasting period.

