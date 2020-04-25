UCC suspends Top TV’s ‘The Cocktail’ morning show

The Uganda Communications Commission has announced the suspension of the ‘The Cocktail’ programme hosted by Joan Nakintu Lule on Top TV.

The suspension came as a result of the recent breach of broadcasting standards after a video clip of Ms. Joan Lule a.k.a Iron Lady went viral while yelling at the regining Miss Uganda during a show that aired on Monday.

The Commission announced the lengthy suspension of the program through its official Twitter feed.

The complainant alleges that during the broadcast of the show “Cocktail”, the presenter or host was unprofessional, failed to meet journalistic principles or ethics, and thus breached the broadcasting standards,” the UCC Ag. Executive Director Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo wrote on 22 April 2020. The complainant further alleges that during the show, Ms. Nakintu Joan Lule as a host of the program was unfair, lacked objectivity and impartiality required of a presenter. The Commission has accordingly commenced investigations into the conduct of Top Television, invoking sections 5(1) (b), (x), (j), 31,45 and 41of the Uganda Communications Act 2013. To facilitate the investigation, the station is required to submit a recording of the said programme, alongside the programme script indicating the theme and topic of discussion that was covered. The station must also provide proof of requisite qualifications and registration of the producer, programmes director and host of the programme as required under Sections 5 and 27 of the Press and Journalist Act. In addition, the Commission has directed that broadcasting of the programme be suspended until after the investigation has been concluded, in order to mitigate the risk of a further breach. As UCC awaits an explanation within five days, Top Television has moved to repair the damage caused by its broadcast, with the moderator apologising on air, and the station issuing an apology of its own through a press statement in which it admitted that the presenter had “exhibited unprofessional conduct”. UCC

