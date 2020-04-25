Bantu Entertainment Reggae/Dancehall singer Ayiire Saddam a.k.a Vyper Ranking has yet again continued to express his affection towards singer Karole Kasita through a short strong sweet-worded message on his socials.

The Ekyenge singer heaped praise upon the Obuwoomi star as he described her as the sweetest female person he has ever met on the planet.

The smitten Vyper Ranking who most of the times is referred to as ‘Riddim Killer’ couldn’t hide his excitement as he vowed to celebrate the day with Karole Kasita despite the lockdown.

I have never met a person who is as sweet as you are. On this day, I’m celebrating your sweetness. Happy Birthday My Love Karole Kasita. Vyper Ranking

I have never met a person who is as sweet as you are. On this day, I'm celebrating your sweetnessHappy birthday my love @karolekasita 🎂 💕 Posted by Vyper Ranking on Friday, April 24, 2020

Vyper Ranking first opened up about his feelings for Karole Kasita through his Twitter account earlier this year in February on Valentine’s day.

Before we wish him good luck on his second public attempt that the singer is confessing his feelings for Karole Kasita, we also wait for her to reciprocate his love.

Read Also: Vyper Ranking lusts for Karole Kasita jots her heartfelt valentines message