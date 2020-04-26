Irene Ntale returned to our screens with a heartwarming performance as A Pass and Ykee Benda did the most to impress viewers who sat in the comfort of their homes to catch the first episode of the ‘Club Beatz At Home’ concert.

Despite Uganda being under lockdown plus a 7pm – 6am curfew due to COVID-19, the entertainment circles have not stopped creating content for people to enjoy, even from the comfort of their homes.

With several artistes and media stations coming up with online shows to entertain their followers, Club Pilsener got in touch with Fenon Records and top Ugandan artistes to create the Club Beatz At Home online concert.

Happening for the very first time, it was a show beyond most viewers’ imagination with most jaws dropping for the quality of sound, lighting, and production that was witnessed during the live show.

Martha Kay hosted the show

Hosted by Comedienne Martha Kay Kagimba, the show which was broadcasted live on the Club Pilsener Facebook page and YouTube channel commenced at 8:00PM.

What better way to kick-start a show of such a magnitude than with Irene Ntale on her guitar? From the word go, Irene Ntale’s voice had viewers floating in their feelings from the comfort of their couches at home.

It was evident that everyone enjoyed the former Swangz Avenue songstress’ performance. She plucked the guitar so good, it felt like it’s the reason she has been lost from our sight in past months.

The reactions were already flowing in and from wherever you were watching, you must have fell for Ntale’s full package. Too bad, we didn’t have enough time but nobody wanted her to leave the set.

She performed Stay With Me, Lean On Me (cover), Olindaba, Sembera, Kyolowoza and Go Down before Martha Kay ushered in the next artiste; the boy so tender, man on every girl’s agenda – Ykee Benda.





The Mpaka Records CEO performed MunaKampala, Singa, Superman, before A Pass joined in on their collaboration titled Turn Up Di Vibe. The vibe was turned up indeed!

From Chupa ku Chupa, A Pass relayed his lyrical ingenuity on Nkwagala before closing the show with his monster hit song Didadada. If you didn’t catch it, we got you covered:

